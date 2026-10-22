Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball into 2026 Asian Para Games final

TEHRAN — Iran’s women’s national sitting volleyball team advanced to the final of the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya after defeating hosts Japan 3–0 (25–14, 25–16, 25–20) in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the high-stakes encounter, held at Nagoya City Park Gymnasium in front of home supporters, Maryam Iranmanesh’s side delivered a dominant performance, winning three consecutive sets to secure their place in the final.

Iran’s women had reached the knockout stage after defeating Mongolia and losing to China in the group stage. Their convincing semifinal victory has now set up a place in the gold-medal match.

Iran will face the winners of the semifinal between China and Thailand in the final, scheduled for Friday.

The Iranian team will now look to maintain their momentum and compete for the gold medal at the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.