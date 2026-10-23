Iranian discus throwers sweep podium at 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes delivered an impressive performance in the men’s F11 discus throw at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Friday, securing all three podium places and showcasing the country’s strength in para-athletics.

Mahdi Olad led the all-Iranian podium, capturing the gold medal with a throw of 40.65 meters. His compatriot Hassan Bajoulvand claimed the silver medal after recording a distance of 40.43 meters, while Amirhossein Alipour completed the clean sweep by finishing third with a throw of 36.54 meters.

Olad’s winning mark gave him the top spot in the event, with Bajoulvand finishing just 22 centimeters behind his teammate in a closely contested battle for the gold medal. Alipour’s performance secured the bronze medal, ensuring that Iranian athletes occupied all three positions on the podium.

The result highlighted Iran’s strong showing in the F11 discus throw, an event for athletes with visual impairments. The Iranian trio’s achievement added another notable performance to the country’s campaign at the continental para-sport competition.

By sweeping the gold, silver and bronze medals, Olad, Bajoulvand and Alipour underscored the depth of Iranian talent in the discipline and brought a memorable result for the national delegation at the 2026 Asian Para Games.