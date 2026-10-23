Iranian para swimmers win gold, bronze: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iranian swimmers Abolfazl Zarif and Abolfazl Malek Oladi delivered an impressive performance in the Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 at the 2026 Asia, winning gold and bronze medals for Iran.

Zarif claimed the gold medal with a winning time of 1:04.26, demonstrating his strength and speed in the pool. Indonesia’s Jendi Pangabean secured the silver medal, finishing second in 1:05.10.

Meanwhile, Malek Oladi completed the podium for Iran, taking bronze with a time of 1:07.88.

The achievement highlighted Iran’s strong showing in para swimming, as both athletes proudly represented their country on the continental stage.