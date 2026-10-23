Women’s sitting volleyball runners-up at 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team won the silver medal on Friday at the 2026 Asian Para Games after losing to China in the final.

The Iranian team fought hard against their Chinese opponents but ultimately suffered a 3-0 defeat.

China secured victory with set scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-12 to claim the gold medal.

Despite missing out on the top prize, Iran’s silver-medal finish marked a significant achievement for the team at the continental competition. The result highlighted the players’ determination and competitive spirit as they represented their country on the Asian stage, earning a place on the podium.