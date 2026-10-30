Iran’s most decorated para swimmer Izadyar calls time on career

TEHRAN – Shahin Izadyar, Iran’s most decorated Paralympic swimmer, has announced his retirement from competitive swimming after an illustrious career that saw him claim 28 medals across five editions of the Asian Para Games.

Despite bringing down the curtain on his remarkable career, Izadyar insists his journey in the pool is far from over, revealing plans to return to the sport as a coach in the near future.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Izadyar reflected on his achievements, memorable performances and the milestones that shaped his career.

“My first Asian Para Games were in Guangzhou, China, in 2010. I was just 17 years old and managed to win two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, becoming the most decorated athlete in the Iranian delegation. I also broke the Asian record in both events in which I won gold,” he said.

“In 2012, I competed at the London Paralympics as Iran’s first and only representative in swimming. For the first time in history, an Iranian Para swimmer reached the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke. It was a huge achievement for our sport.”

Izadyar continued his medal-winning run at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea, where he collected five silver medals and one bronze.

“Although I delivered some strong performances in Incheon, I couldn't win gold. However, with five silvers and one bronze, I once again became the most decorated athlete in the Iranian delegation,” he recalled.

Two years later, Izadyar made his second Paralympic appearance at Rio 2016, again carrying Iran’s hopes as the country’s sole representative in Para swimming.

“I reached the 100m breaststroke final once again and clocked an impressive 1:09.63. I also recorded 25.32 seconds in the 50m freestyle, a record that still stands,” he said.

The highlight of Izadyar’s career came at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, where he delivered a sensational performance, capturing six gold medals and one silver.

“Jakarta was my third Asian Para Games, and it was an unforgettable experience. With six gold medals and one silver, I became the most decorated athlete among approximately 3,700 competitors at the Games,” he said.

Although Izadyar missed the Tokyo Paralympics, he returned to the continental stage at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2023, competing at the age of 30.

“In Hangzhou, I won two silver and three bronze medals and once again finished as the most decorated athlete in the Iranian delegation,” he explained.

Izadyar also represented Iran at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games alongside fellow swimmer Sina Zeighaminejad, but an injury prevented him from reaching the final.

His final competitive appearance came at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, where he added three silver medals and one bronze to his impressive collection.

“Competing in Nagoya marked my fifth appearance at the Asian Para Games. I won three silver medals and one bronze and once again shared the distinction of being the most decorated athlete in the Iranian delegation,” Izadyar said.

“That was my final competition, and I decided to say goodbye to competitive swimming. But I hope it won't be long before I return to the pool, this time as a coach, to continue serving the sport I love.”

With 28 Asian Para Games medals and a career spanning multiple Paralympic appearances, Izadyar leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the most successful figures in Iranian Para swimming.