Iran sports minister Donyamali hails Iranian participants at 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, issued a message praising the Iranian delegation’s participation and efforts at the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games in Nagoya and congratulating the medal winners.

Iran concluded its campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya in sixth place, suffering a four-position decline from its runner-up finish at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

The Iranian delegation collected 102 medals, including 26 gold, 36 silver and 40 bronze, compared with 131 medals — 44 gold, 46 silver and 41 bronze — at Hangzhou.

He also emphasized the need for a thorough assessment of Iran’s performance at the Games, continued support for Paralympic athletes, and swift, effective planning to secure qualification slots and ensure a strong Iranian presence at the Los Angeles Paralympic Games.