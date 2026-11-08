Iranian beach wrestlers win two medals at 2026 YOG

TEHRAN – Amirali Domirkolaei and Reza Jalilian won a silver and bronze medals in beach wrestling of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) on Saturday.

Domirkolaei lost to Venezuela's Wilfredo Grabiel Rodriguez Gonzalez in the men's 60kg final and seized a silver medal.

Also, Jalilian defeated his Greek rival Konstantinos Mourtzilakis 4-2 to win a bronze medal in the men's 80kg.

Iran has competed in the Games with 29 athletes in 14 spots in Dakar, Senegal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. This marks Iran's fourth appearance at the Youth Olympics, after making its debut in 2010.