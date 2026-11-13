Iran’s 38th-place at Dakar 2026: a wake-up call

TEHRAN - Iran’s disappointing performance at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, has raised serious questions about the country’s ability to develop the next generation of sporting talent.

Iranian athletes collected just one gold, four silver and three bronze medals in Dakar, finishing 38th in the overall standings. The result represents a significant decline compared to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where Iran secured seven gold, three silver and four bronze medals to finish seventh.

The contrast between the two campaigns is particularly concerning given the importance of the Youth Olympic Games as a platform for identifying, developing and preparing young athletes for senior international competitions.

The event is designed to provide emerging talents with valuable international experience and help them take the first steps towards becoming future Olympic and world champions. For Iran, however, the Dakar campaign offered little evidence of progress.

Winning only one gold medal, compared with seven in Buenos Aires, highlights the scale of the decline. While medal counts do not tell the entire story of a country's sporting development, such a significant drop in the rankings should serve as a warning to Iranian sports officials.

There were, nevertheless, some positive moments for the Iranian delegation. The girls' futsal team made history by defeating Italy in the third-place match to secure a historic bronze medal. Their achievement demonstrated the potential of Iranian female athletes and provided one of the brightest moments of an otherwise disappointing campaign.

However, individual successes cannot conceal the broader problems reflected in Iran's overall performance.

Iran has traditionally been regarded as one of West Asia's major sporting powers, particularly in disciplines such as wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo and combat sports. Maintaining that position requires continuous investment in grassroots programs, improved coaching structures and systematic talent identification.

The results in Dakar suggest that Iran risks losing ground to emerging sporting nations unless meaningful changes are introduced.

The responsibility now rests with sports administrators and national federations to examine the reasons behind this decline. Greater attention must be paid to youth development, international exposure, coaching standards and providing young athletes with adequate facilities and support.

The athletes competing in Dakar are expected to become the backbone of Iranian sport in the coming years. Their development should therefore be treated as a national priority rather than a short-term project.

The Youth Olympic Games are not simply about medals. They are about building tomorrow's champions. Iran's performance in Dakar should be a wake-up call: without a clear strategy and serious investment in young talent, the country's sporting standing could continue to deteriorate.