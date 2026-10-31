Iran and Senegal agree to develop sports and youth cooperation MoU

TEHRAN - The sports and youth ministers of Iran and Senegal have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and work towards drafting a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering sports and youth affairs following a meeting in Dakar.

Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali met with Senegalese Minister of Youth and Sports Khady Diène Gaye on Friday to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Donyamali congratulated Senegal on hosting the Youth Olympic Games, describing the event as a major honor for the country and the African continent.

Highlighting Iran's capabilities and potential in sports and youth development, Donyamali proposed that representatives from both countries hold virtual meetings to lay the groundwork for a joint cooperation agreement, with particular emphasis on education and training.

He suggested that the memorandum be finalized and signed during the Senegalese minister's planned visit to Iran.

Gaye welcomed the proposal and confirmed that preliminary discussions on the agreement had already begun in coordination with the Iranian Embassy and Senegal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She also thanked Iran for sending a delegation to the Youth Olympic Games and wished the Iranian athletes success in their competitions.

Accepting Donyamali's official invitation to visit Iran, Gaye expressed hope that the Games would contribute to promoting peace, friendship and stronger ties among nations.

Iranian Ambassador to Senegal Hassan Asgari also attended the meeting and wished the host nation success in delivering a successful edition of the Youth Olympic Games.