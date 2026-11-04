Iran’s girls’ futsal secure historic berth at Youth Olympics semis

TEHRAN - Iran’s U18 women’s futsal team have booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games after producing a remarkable comeback to defeat Cameroon 5-3 in their second group-stage match.

The encounter was a must-win fixture for Cameroon, who had suffered defeat in their opening match. The African side made an impressive start, using their physical advantage and quick attacking transitions to capitalize on lapses in Iran’s concentration and race into a two-goal lead in the opening stages.

However, Fatemeh Sharif’s side showed tremendous character and fighting spirit to turn the game around and secure all three points with an emphatic 5-3 victory.

Narges Amirmahseni led the way with a brace, while Tanaz Bagherinia, Nafiseh Mohammadi and Setayesh Rezaei-Salehi also found the net for Iran.

“I dedicate this victory to the people of Iran, especially the great futsal family, and congratulate everyone on reaching the semi-finals. It was an extremely difficult match. Cameroon came out with everything they had, knowing they needed a result to keep their hopes alive. They had a physical advantage over us,” Sharif said.

“We conceded twice, but my players truly fought for every ball and showed tremendous character to come back into the game.”

With the three points against Cameroon, Iran have reached six points and mathematically secured their place among the tournament’s final four.

However, Sharif stressed that her team would quickly turn their attention to their final group-stage encounter against Italy, with top spot in the group firmly in their sights.

“Our qualification is secured, but the Cameroon match is now behind us. The entire coaching staff and the players are focused on Thursday’s clash against Italy. Our main objective is to win and finish top of the group, giving ourselves a better position heading into the semi-finals,” she added.

Sharif also praised her players and acknowledged the support of the coaching staff, the Football Federation and the Women's Committee, describing the achievement as a historic milestone for women's futsal in Iran.

“Reaching the semi-finals is a historic achievement for women's futsal in our country, and its positive impact will be seen in the years to come. The players in this squad are invaluable assets with a bright future ahead of them. They can achieve great things for many years and will provide a strong foundation for Iran's senior national team.”