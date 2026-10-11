2026 YOG: Iran beach volleyball discover fate

TEHRAN - The match-ups are now known for the beach volleyball tournament at the Dakar 2026 YOG.

Iran are drawn in Poll B along with Austria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Cayman Islands.

The competition will begin on Oct. 31, the opening day of the first Olympic sporting event to be held on African soil.

Men’s teams

Pool A: Germany, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Morocco

Germany, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Morocco Pool B: Austria, Iran, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cayman Islands

Austria, Iran, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cayman Islands Pool C: Australia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Ghana

Australia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Ghana Pool D: Norway, Chile, Nicaragua, South Africa

Norway, Chile, Nicaragua, South Africa Pool E: Venezuela, Brazil, United States, Guatemala

Venezuela, Brazil, United States, Guatemala Pool F: Senegal, Türkiye, Sweden, Palau

The beach volleyball tournament will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

A total of 2,700 athletes are expected to compete in the Games in Dakar, Senegal, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, following a four-year postponement.

The 13-day event will mark the first time the Youth Olympic Games are held on the African continent, with athletes competing across 25 sports for medals.

Iran will be represented in two team events: girls’ futsal, featuring 10 athletes, and boys’ beach volleyball, with two competitors.

In individual sports, the country will field four athletes in beach wrestling; two each in taekwondo and badminton; and one athlete apiece in swimming, wushu taolu, triathlon, table tennis, boxing, road cycling, athletics, judo and épée fencing.