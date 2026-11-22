TEHRAN – Iranian officials have discussed ways to strengthen academic cooperation with East African countries, particularly Kenya, focusing on developing skills-based courses and e-learning programs for postgraduate students, as well as improving strategies to attract outstanding international students.

The discussions took place during the fourth specialized online meeting on attracting international students, held on Saturday. Abbas Qanbari-Baghestan, deputy head of the Student Affairs Organization of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and Iran’s cultural attaché to Kenya Mehdi Beigi were among the participants, IRNA reported.

The meeting focused on exploring Kenya’s educational potential, promoting problem-oriented research, facilitating technology exchange, and fostering cooperation between government scientific institutions and universities in the two countries.



The participants also highlighted the need to hold B2B (business-to-business) meetings along with G2G (government-to-government) diplomacy, as well as benefiting from the potential of local markets and maintaining ongoing interactions between cultural attachés and the institutions that are responsible for attracting students.

Benefiting from Iran’s target universities as hubs for expanding scientific and cultural relations, and training a new generation of specialists and researchers in fields of Iranian studies in Africa, grounded in proper understanding of contemporary developments, were among other highlighted issues.

Attracting 320,000 intl. students by 2028 on agenda

According to the Seventh National Development Plan (2023-2028), the country is projected to increase the number of international students to 320,000 from currently around 60,000.

To this end, the higher education system needs to adopt some institutional and developmental approaches in organizations associated with foreign students, Mehr news agency reported.

In this regard, the parliament research center has evaluated Iran’s situation in attracting international students and measures that need to be taken into account.

According to the report, the number of foreign students in the country has grown from 13,767 in Iranian year 1394 (2015 – 2016) to 68,563 in 1403 (2024 -2025). The number of educational institutions that are allowed to accept foreign students has noticeably increased from 45 to 206 over the past decade.

The report also shows that 13 acts, such as providing short-term sabbaticals, granting visas, establishing a center for foreign student graduates, and holding remedial courses, have been developed and officially accepted by the parliament as part of the educational charter for foreign students; however, they have not been implemented in time.

Also, major organizations and institutions of the country have no participation in planning cultural programs for foreign students.

A lack of strategic, comprehensive marketing skills, and bureaucratic and time-consuming correspondence were among other recognized problems.

The parliament research center has put forward some proposals to help attract more international students. The most important one highlights adopting an approach that focuses on generating income, soft cultural power, and expanding science.

The other suggestion emphasizes the importance of boosting South-South international relations, that is, developing political and economic interactions with highly populated countries like Pakistan, India, Egypt, and some countries in Central Asia.

Ongoing evaluation of other countries’ policies in attracting students, developing software and hardware infrastructures, stable and secure networks, as well as increasing the number of scholarships are among other suggested solutions.



MT/MG