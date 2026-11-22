TEHRAN – A scientific symposium on preclinical research into multiple sclerosis (MS), jointly organized by Royan Institute and the Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of Sina Hospital, affiliated with Tehran University of Medical Sciences, is scheduled to take place in Tehran on December 31.

The event, titled “Preclinical Studies of Multiple Sclerosis,” will bring together clinicians and researchers to discuss emerging experimental models, methodological advances, and translational research strategies aimed at improving the understanding and treatment of the disease.

The symposium will be held at the Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of Sina Hospital to mark the anniversary of the passing of Dr. Saeed Kazemi Ashtiani, the late founder of Royan Institute. It also seeks to honor his scientific legacy by fostering academic exchange and strengthening collaboration among researchers and clinicians.

Dr. Mohammad Javan of Royan Institute and Tarbiat Modares University, and Dr. Sajjad Sahabnegah of the Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of Sina Hospital, will serve as the scientific chairs. Dr. Alireza Alizadeh Moghadam Masouleh of Royan Institute will act as course director and executive secretary.

Preclinical studies are a key stage in developing drugs and therapeutic interventions. Conducted before human clinical trials, they help assess the efficacy and safety of potential treatments and the reproducibility of research findings. Rigorous preclinical research can improve the quality of subsequent clinical studies, reduce potential risks, and make more efficient use of human and financial resources.

Given the complex nature of MS and the need for a deeper understanding of the mechanisms underlying its onset and progression, robust preclinical research approaches are particularly important. These increasingly draw on multidisciplinary methods and the integration of computational, cellular, and animal models to investigate disease mechanisms and evaluate potential treatments.

Scientific scope and key topics

The symposium will cover a range of scientific and methodological issues, including links between preclinical and clinical MS research, future research directions, disease etiology, myelin repair and remyelination, fundamental principles of preclinical drug study design, and medicinal chemistry.

Special attention will be given to computational models and in vitro experimental methods that can help reduce reliance on laboratory animals. The program will also examine the strengths and limitations of various animal models, including mice, rats, and zebrafish, as well as statistical considerations in designing and analyzing preclinical studies.

A new research opportunity

One of the highlights will be the presentation of a zebrafish model of multiple sclerosis developed at Royan Institute’s Zebrafish Laboratory. The model could provide additional opportunities to investigate disease-related mechanisms and evaluate potential therapeutic approaches.

The presentation will also feature findings from collaborative research between Royan Institute and the Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of Sina Hospital, focusing on the development of zebrafish-based approaches to MS research. The initiative has been conducted under the scientific leadership of Dr. Mohammad Ali Sahraian and Dr. Hossein Baharvand.

In addition to the symposium, a three-day practical workshop titled “Introduction to Zebrafish and Its Application in Modeling Human Diseases,” with a particular focus on multiple sclerosis, will be held from January 6 to 8, 2027, at Royan Institute’s Central Zebrafish Laboratory in Tehran.

The workshop will offer participants hands-on experience with zebrafish research methods and their application in modeling human diseases.