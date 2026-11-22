TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) has launched a series of corrective and management measures at Persian fallow deer breeding sites to improve population structure and strengthen the reproductive performance of the endangered species.

Masoumeh Safaei, director general of the DOE’s Office for Wildlife Conservation and Management, said the population of Persian fallow deer had stagnated or grown slowly at some breeding sites in recent years.

Following expert assessments and an evaluation of the challenges by the Persian Fallow Deer Technical Committee, practical measures have been put on the agenda to address the problems, she added, according to IRNA.

One of the main priorities is to manage and reorganize male populations and improve sex ratios at the sites through the targeted relocation and distribution of males. Measures are also underway to upgrade and repair enclosures to enhance protection and improve population management.

The assessments identified several factors contributing to the population challenges, including an imbalanced sex ratio and an excessive number of males, the presence of carnivores, limited space relative to population size, and certain nutritional constraints. Operational plans have been developed to address these issues.

Safaei said the measures aim to restore the species' populations in their original habitats, promote science-based, targeted population management, improve living conditions, increase breeding success at captive breeding sites, and establish a reliable founder population.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the Persian fallow deer (Dama mesopotamica) is classified as endangered.

Nearly half a century ago, the species was believed to have become extinct in the wild. However, four individuals were subsequently discovered in the Dez and Karkheh forests, its primary natural habitats. They were transferred to different parts of the country as part of efforts to facilitate breeding and ensure the species' survival.

Conservation efforts have helped increase the population of Persian fallow deer from five in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (2019–2020) to 19 this year.

Genetic mapping underway to protect endangered wildlife

The DOE is developing genetic maps of endangered wildlife species to improve their survival prospects, support breeding programs, manage populations, and address threats to their existence in natural habitats.

Effective conservation of endangered species requires a thorough understanding of population genetics. Accordingly, genetic and molecular studies of key wildlife species across the country have been placed on the DOE's agenda to ensure that conservation and management decisions are grounded in reliable scientific data, IRNA quoted Leila Ezzeddinlou, head of the National Museum of Natural History and Genetic Resources, as saying.

She said the studies seek to preserve genetic diversity within and between populations, prevent reductions in effective population size, avoid inbreeding and genetic erosion, conserve genes adapted to different environmental conditions, and secure genetic resources for species restoration, breeding, and reintroduction programs.

Ezzeddinlou also referred to three research agreements signed between the DOE, the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of Tehran, and Gorgan University.

Under the agreements, a project is being conducted to investigate genomic diversity and phylogenetic relationships among populations of the Levant viper and Latifi’s viper, to develop conservation and therapeutic approaches based on genomic markers.

In addition, work has begun on developing genetic profiles and maps for the Asiatic cheetah, Asiatic black bear, and Persian fallow deer, all of which are considered ecologically important and threatened species.

Another component of the research cooperation involves assessing genetic variation, inbreeding, and kinship relationships within the Persian zebra population. The study is being carried out in collaboration with the DOE’s Yazd provincial office and is expected to contribute to the management of small populations and help prevent the loss of genetic diversity.