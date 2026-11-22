TEHRAN - A ceremony marking the anniversary of the believed visit of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of Shia Islam, to the historic village of Kharanaq was held on Saturday, November 21, with the participation of local residents, officials and cultural heritage enthusiasts.

The event featured a symbolic procession reenacting the Imam’s arrival in the area, based on a local tradition passed down through generations, alongside religious and traditional ceremonies highlighting Kharanaq’s historical, cultural and religious heritage, the Miras Aria news agency reported on Sunday.

The commemorative gathering took place at Qadamgah-e Kharanaq, a historic structure and local pilgrimage site associated with Imam Reza’s reported passage through the area. The connection is rooted in local accounts and religious traditions.

Organizers said the inclusion of the event in Iran’s national tourism events calendar could help promote Kharanaq’s indigenous traditions and historical and religious attractions, while strengthening Ardakan county’s position as a destination for cultural tourism.

Imam Reza, also known as Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha, is the eighth of the Twelve Imams revered by Twelver Shia Muslims. Born in Medina in 765 or 766, he became the eighth Imam following the death of his father, Imam Musa al-Kazim. In 817, Abbasid caliph al-Ma'mun appointed him as his successor, prompting his journey from Medina to the Abbasid court in northeastern Iran. Imam Reza was martyred in Tus, in present-day Mashhad, in 818. His shrine in Mashhad is one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in the Shia world.

Kharanaq is a historic village in Ardakan county, Yazd province, approximately 70 kilometers north of Yazd city. Its name is commonly interpreted as "birthplace of the sun," and the settlement is believed to have a history of continuous habitation spanning around 4,500 years.

AM