Sports Minister Donyamali to attend Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, has arrived in Dakar on a three-day official visit to attend the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games and support Iranian athletes competing at the event.

Upon his arrival at Blaise Diagne International Airport, Donyamali was welcomed by Senegal’s Minister of Public Service, Labour and Administrative Reform, Mamadou Lamine Dianté, along with the Iranian ambassador to Senegal and Hamid Azizi, head of Iran’s delegation.

During his three-day stay, the Iranian sports minister is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and visit competition venues to watch Iranian athletes in action.

The fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games will take place in Senegal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, 2026, marking the first time an Olympic sporting event has been staged on the African continent.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, near Dakar, bringing together young athletes and sporting delegations from around the world.

Donyamali’s visit underlines Iran’s commitment to supporting its young sporting talents and strengthening its presence in international youth competitions.