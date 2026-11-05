Iran's girls' futsal beat Italy in 2026 Youth Olympic Games

TEHRAN - Iranian girls' futsal team defeated Italy 3-1 in the 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Thursday.

Elnaz Hosseinipour scored twice for Iran in women's futsal Group B at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Setayesh Rezaei added Iran's third goal as the team completed the group stage with three wins, securing top spot ahead of the semi-finals.

Iran had previously defeated Costa Rica and Cameron.