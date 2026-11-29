TEHRAN — Israeli aircraft, artillery and bulldozers battered through southern Lebanon again this weekend, hitting villages from the border belt to north of the Litani River while the U.S.-brokered “ceasefire framework” stands exposed as an empty farce.

On Saturday, November 28, warplanes hit the outskirts of Baraachit, Wadi al-Salouqi and Kfar Tebnit, according to local media outlets.

Shells fell on about 20 locations, among them Ainatha, Hadatha, Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya, where L’Orient Today saw bulldozers at work. Demolition blasts shook Rub el-Thalathin and al-Qantara, and flares lit Wadi al-Salouqi after dark.

None of it is new. UNIFIL counted 2,840 Israeli artillery rounds, 870 airspace violations and 90 airstrikes in October alone.

Since November 19, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, peacekeepers have logged nearly 160 airspace and maritime violations and more than 430 artillery and mortar rounds.

By September, the Lebanese Army had tallied about 7,700 Israeli breaches of the June 26 framework.

The damage is hardening into permanence. In Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, the army says 85 percent of homes are destroyed and the rest damaged. Of 450 families, 60 have resettled.

A UN report on November 12 said Israel holds about 700 square kilometers up to a self-declared “forward defense line,” and that around 65 localities are nearly destroyed and inaccessible. Roughly 9,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war began in October 2023, according to the health ministry.

The framework ties phased Israeli redeployment to the army restoring state authority and verified Hezbollah disarmament.

In practice, Beirut is told to disarm while Israeli troops, including seven forward bases UNIFIL has observed north of the Blue Line, sit on the ground the army needs to deploy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed Israel has “full freedom of action” in Lebanon. Washington, which brokered the deal, has leaned on Lebanon to move faster, with no visible pressure on Israel.

Talks have been stuck since August. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told the AP on November 27 that they are waiting on Israel’s electoral transition. UNIFIL’s mandate ends December 31, and France is pushing for a limited extension.

Meanwhile, Israel courts Christian villages. Military spokesperson Ella Waweya filmed an Independence Day message in a classroom in Dibil, blaming Hezbollah for the south’s hardship.

15 villages called Netanyahu’s claim that some wanted annexation “completely fabricated.” Analyst Michael Young ties the outreach to an October paper by Tamir Hayman, a former intelligence chief, which describes an Israeli view that weakening Arab states is something to encourage. In Ain Ebl, more than half the town has fled.