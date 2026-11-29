TEHRAN- The Persian translation of French playwright Jean Anouilh’s drama “Le Voyageur sans bagage” (Traveller Without Luggage) has recently been published.

Translated into Persian by Aida Shirini, the book was released by Mehrandish Publications in Tehran.

First staged in Paris in 1937, the play explores memory, identity, family ties and the burden of the past through the story of a First World War veteran who loses his memory and is subsequently claimed by several families.

The central character, Gaston, was wounded during the war and has spent 18 years in a mental asylum, where he works as a gardener, without any recollection of his former life. At the age of 36, he is confronted with several families who believe he is their missing son or relative. Each attempts to establish his identity through personal memories, family anecdotes and other details from his past.

However, the competing claims are not driven solely by affection or the desire to reunite with a lost family member. Gaston's wealth and the financial advantages associated with his presumed identity also play a part in the families' efforts to claim him.

As Gaston gradually encounters fragments of his past, the question becomes more complicated than simply identifying his family. The man he is told he once was appears radically different from the person he has become. In particular, his encounters with the Renaud family reveal an unpleasant picture of his former personality, forcing him to confront the possibility that recovering his past may also mean reclaiming an identity he no longer wishes to have.

Rather than focusing directly on the battlefield, Anouilh examines the lasting consequences of war on individuals and their relationships. The play questions whether personal identity is determined by one's memories and history or whether an individual can break away from the past and choose who to become. It also exposes the tensions between family loyalty, social expectations and self-interest.

Jean Anouilh (1910–1987) was one of the prominent French dramatists of the 20th century. Born in Bordeaux, France, on June 23, 1910, he developed an early interest in theater and decided to pursue playwriting after seeing a production of Jean Giraudoux's “Siegfried” in 1928. He later worked as secretary to renowned theatre director Louis Jouvet before establishing himself as a playwright.

His extensive body of work encompasses different theatrical styles, ranging from romantic drama and comedy to darker, more unsettling explorations of human nature. Among his best-known plays are “Antigone,” “The Lark”, “Colombe,” and “The Rehearsal”. He died in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 3, 1987.

SAB/

