TEHRAN- Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s latest feature film, “Midday Meal,” has been included among the 42 titles eligible to compete in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category at the 84th Golden Globe Awards.

The film appears on the official eligibility list distributed to Golden Globes voters, according to an exclusive report published by US entertainment magazine Variety on Wednesday.

The list comprises 42 non-English-language productions from different countries, placing Majidi’s film alongside works by internationally recognized filmmakers from France, Spain, Germany, South Korea and other countries.

The inclusion comes after “Midday Meal” received the Busan Award for Best Film at the 31st Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, where it had its world premiere in October. The recognition at Busan also secured the Iranian production eligibility for consideration in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards through the festival award qualification pathway.

The film’s appearance on the Golden Globes eligibility list is an important step in its international awards journey, although it does not mean that the production has secured a nomination. The final nominees for the 84th Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to be announced on December 7, with the awards ceremony set to take place on January 10, 2027, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“Midday Meal” tells the story of a rural schoolteacher whose efforts to keep his school operating become increasingly difficult after the financial support for the students’ meal program comes to an end. Following the death of the benefactor who had been funding the program, the school faces the prospect of losing its students, many of whom depend on the daily meals to attend classes. The teacher, who is also struggling to secure a stable professional future, finds himself caught between his responsibility toward the children and the harsh economic circumstances surrounding him.

As the situation deteriorates and the prospect of the school closing becomes increasingly real, he makes difficult decisions to keep the children fed and their education uninterrupted. With the support of his mother, he eventually puts his own financial security at risk and becomes involved in oil smuggling to raise the money needed to sustain the school.

Set in an impoverished and drought-stricken village in southeastern Iran, the film examines the relationship between education, poverty and social responsibility. Through the predicament of an ordinary teacher, Majidi turns his attention to children whose access to education is threatened by circumstances beyond their control, while exploring the moral compromises that people may make when confronted with seemingly impossible choices.

The film runs for 133 minutes and stars Mohammad Rahimi in the central role, alongside Kheyri Zakeri, Rahim Bakhshpira and Heybatmorad Damani. It was produced by Majidi and Amir Banan, with the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon) serving as the production company.

Majidi co-wrote the screenplay with Hooman Behmanesh, who also served as the film's cinematographer.

Majidi is among Iran's internationally known filmmakers, with a body of work that frequently focuses on children, disadvantaged communities, family relationships and human dignity. His 1997 film “Children of Heaven” received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, bringing Iranian cinema wider international recognition. Other notable works include “The Color of Paradise” (1999), “Baran” (2001), “The Song of Sparrows” (2008) and “Muhammad: The Messenger of God” (2015).

The Golden Globes, one of the major annual events in the international film and television awards calendar, will hold its 84th edition in January 2027.

SAB/