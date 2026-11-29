TEHRAN- Eleven foreign documentaries will be screened in the “Documentary for Teenagers” section of the 20th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, Cinema Verite, which aims to introduce young audiences to documentary cinema from around the world.

The non-competitive section seeks to encourage teenagers to explore documentary filmmaking through experience and dialogue, develop the cinematic knowledge of a new generation, and inspire emerging filmmakers to create works for young audiences, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The selected films include “The Cowboy”, directed by André Hörmann from Germany, “Cuidado, niños jugando” by Ana Bárbara Iglesias and Idoia Gastón Sánchez from Argentina, “Zoopark” by Alexey Shabarov from Russia, and “Zico, o Samurai de Quintino”, by João Wainer from Brazil.

The section will also feature documentaries from Turkey, Oman, Spain, Palestine, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Rwanda, Malaysia and the Netherlands.

The 20th edition of Cinema Verite is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 15 at the Mellat Cineplex in Tehran, with Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam serving as festival director.

The Iran International Documentary Film Festival, widely known as Cinema Verite, is Iran’s leading event dedicated to documentary filmmaking. Organized annually by the Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the festival provides a platform for Iranian and international documentary filmmakers to present their works, exchange ideas and explore contemporary social, cultural and human issues through documentary cinema. Over the years, Cinema Verite has become an important meeting point for documentary filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences, while promoting creative approaches to non-fiction storytelling.

The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

SAB/