TEHRAN – Yemen’s Ansarallah movement and Saudi Arabia are engaged in an escalating cycle of missile and drone attacks, airstrikes and retaliatory threats, with both sides increasingly targeting strategic economic infrastructure and ports.

On November 28, Ansarallah carried out attacks over the preceding 48 hours against several high-value Saudi targets, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the kingdom’s main international aviation hub; Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, which has a processing capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day; two power stations in southwestern Saudi Arabia; and the Hawiyah gas processing plant in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The Jazan refinery attack was particularly serious. A projectile struck the facility on November 26, sparking a fire that temporarily disrupted operations.

Saudi Arabia’s economic and financial landmarks have also come under attack. Ansarallah forces have carried out strikes on the Ras Tanura refinery, one of the kingdom’s largest oil-processing and export facilities, and on oil and energy infrastructure elsewhere. Satellite imagery showed a substantial plume of smoke over Ras Tanura, although Saudi authorities said they intercepted drones over the facility and did not confirm a direct refinery impact.

In Riyadh, attacks have also struck buildings in the King Abdullah Financial District, including facilities associated with Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. The PIF tower was reportedly struck twice in November. These incidents have exposed the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s energy and financial infrastructure, which is central to its ambitions to attract international investment.

Saudi Arabia has responded through its air-defense systems and intensified military operations against positions in Yemen under the control of Ansarallah.

On November 28, Saudi Arabia claimed its air defenses had intercepted several incoming projectiles, including a cruise missile directed towards Riyadh and ballistic missiles targeting southern areas. The Saudi Kingdom also announced an operation to destroy military resources supporting Ansarallah’s missile and drone attacks.

Early on November 29, the Saudi-led military claimed that it had intercepted three additional ballistic missiles, two directed towards the Eastern Province and one towards Riyadh. It also claimed to have destroyed an Ansarallah missile launcher in Yemen’s Saada province.

Saudis bombard residential areas in Sanaa

Meanwhile, Ansarallah-run media reported that Saudi airstrikes had hit a residential neighborhood in Sanaa, damaging eight homes and three shops and injuring 13 people. The latest Saudi-led operations also follow strikes against Ansarallah-controlled areas, including Hodeidah, Saada and Sanaa.

The latest escalation centers on the Yemeni port of Ras Isa, a major fuel-import terminal in Hodeidah province.

On November 29, the Saudi-led coalition called on civilians to evacuate the port, publishing a map of the area. Media subsequently reported a Saudi attack on the facility.

In retaliation, Ansarallah threatened to target Jeddah and all other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast, Reuters reported. They also urged shipping companies to withdraw their vessels immediately and called on workers and civilians in the vicinity of the ports to evacuate.

Saudi Arabia, in turn, has pledged to maintain military pressure on Ansarallah and warned that it would target civilian infrastructure. In a November 29 interview with Reuters, Major General Turki al-Maliki described Aden, , a top Saudi military officer, said the interim capital of the Saudi-backed government in Yemen, as a Saudi red line, warning that the coalition would do whatever was necessary to protect the city as Ansarallah forces advance towards it.

Ansarallah is seeking to impose costs on Saudi Arabia by threatening its oil industry, airports, financial institutions, ports and maritime trade. The attacks on Jazan and the strikes on Riyadh’s financial district illustrate Saudi Arabia’s vulnerability. The latest threat concerning Jeddah and other Red Sea ports raises the possibility of a wider confrontation affecting commercial shipping and energy exports.

Failing to withstand Ansarallah’s military advances inside Yemen and attacks on the Saudi financial centers and energy facilities, Saudi Arabia has been launching airstrikes against infrastructure in areas under the control of Ansarallah.