TEHRAN — The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was marked on Sunday, November 29, carrying a demand that has outgrown ceremony: end the occupation, lift the siege, stop the killing and make Israel answer for its crimes.

From Gaza and the occupied West Bank to Stockholm, Lisbon, Jakarta and Jeddah, the day became a public indictment of an international order that offers Palestinians symbolic sympathy while allowing Israel’s genocidal wars to continue.

Rooted in dispossession

The observance falls on November 29, the date in 1947 when the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 181 and approved the partition of Mandatory Palestine.

The plan opened the way for Israel’s creation and the 1948 Nakba, during which about 750,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled their homes. The Arab state envisioned by the resolution never came into being.

The United Nations created the solidarity day in 1977. This year, the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People held its special meeting in New York on November 23, alongside an exhibition titled “Don’t Look Away: Gaza/Occupied Palestinian Territory: The Rubble and the People Amidst It.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Palestinians have a right to “dignity, justice and self-determination.”

He called for an end to the unlawful occupation, unhindered aid for Gaza and a halt to settler violence, settlement expansion, demolitions and annexation threats in the West Bank, including East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Streets demand consequences

In Stockholm, hundreds filled Odenplan Square to demand an end to Israeli attacks and Swedish arms sales to Israel.

Banners read, “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” and “Respect the ceasefire immediately.”

Activist Gunilla Nilsson said the protests would continue “until the genocide against the Palestinian people ends.”

She also called on Sweden’s public pension fund to divest from the U.S. technology company Palantir, accusing the firm of complicity through digital systems used in Israeli military operations.

Coordinated demonstrations were planned in Lisbon and Porto, where protesters gathered at Martim Moniz and Praça da Batalha.

Oslo held a demonstration outside the Norwegian parliament, followed by a cultural evening. Malmö organized a major rally at Stortorget.

Diplomats speak, power hesitates

Iran’s mission in Geneva wrote on X, “Solidarity must translate into action. Justice must prevail. The occupation must end.”

China’s President Xi Jinping said Gaza’s reconstruction and West Bank governance should follow the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed Palestinian aspirations for an independent, unified state.

At the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy pressed for accountability, civilian protection and humanitarian relief.

In Jeddah, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation urged more countries to recognize Palestine and demanded an end to Israeli impunity.

The 57-member Islamic body also emphasized Palestinian sovereignty within the June 4, 1967 borders.

Egypt called Palestinian rights legal entitlements, not favors, and rejected forced displacement. Turkey and Qatar said they support an independent Palestinian state.

Pakistan asked influential powers to move beyond expressions of concern.

Hamas urged worldwide demonstrations and sustained pressure to end Israel’s aggression, lift Gaza’s siege, and uphold Palestinian rights.

Gaza’s ceasefire that kills

The day unfolded under a so-called “ceasefire” that has not stopped Israeli fire. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 74,793 Palestinians killed and 176,348 injured since October 2023.

Since the so-called ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, it has recorded 1,723 deaths and 6,208 injuries.

Two more Palestinians were killed on Sunday. Majd Shadi Masoud, 16, died in a drone attack in northern Gaza. Nafiz Naji Misran, 24, was killed in a strike near Khan Younis.

The deaths gave the day its sharpest meaning. Palestinians marched in Khan Younis, Ramallah and Nablus, and rallied in Qalqilya and Tulkarm.

Several gatherings defended UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, against cuts to its services. Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh called for concrete measures to hold Israel accountable.

Washington’s shield

The United States remains Israel’s largest arms supplier and has consistently protected it from consequences.

Washington vetoed several Security Council ceasefire resolutions and sanctioned International Criminal Court officials after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Donald Trump chairs the Board of “Peace,” supposedly overseeing Gaza’s transition, but reconstruction has stalled.

Board officials have accused Netanyahu’s government of obstructing their work.

Former UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said this month that the board “does not use any of its leverage” to relieve Gaza’s misery.