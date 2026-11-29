TEHRAN– President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to pursue diplomatic negotiations through rational engagement, stressing that the country will not yield to aggression, threats, or attempts at intimidation.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the board of trustees of Tehran’s bazaar and representatives of trade unions on Sunday, Pezeshkian said the government was making diplomatic efforts in the hope of achieving results while remaining resolute in the face of coercion.

“We are trying to pursue negotiations through rational engagement, but we will not bow to aggression or whatever hostile actions our enemies take. We will not accept humiliation and will stand firm against coercion and bullying,” he said.

The president warned that Iran’s adversaries were seeking to stir up public dissatisfaction, fuel unrest and deepen divisions within the country.

He called for national unity and collective efforts to thwart these objectives, emphasizing that cooperation among all segments of society could help the country overcome the current crisis and address its challenges.

“If we join hands together, we can overcome the crisis, and the country’s problems can be resolved through unity and cooperation,” Pezeshkian said.

He also said the enemy’s air, sea, and land blockade was intended to force the Iranian people into submission, expressing confidence that national solidarity and reliance on domestic capabilities would enable Iran to withstand the pressure.

Pezeshkian added that Iran’s adversaries had themselves faced serious difficulties during the US-Israeli war against the country, noting that the outcome of the recent elections had also demonstrated this.

Addressing business owners and trade union representatives, the president described them as being on the front line of the economic war and called on them to play an active role in addressing public concerns.

He also urged them to encourage responsible consumption and promote energy conservation as part of broader efforts to manage economic pressures and overcome the challenges facing the country.