TEHRAN – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has reaffirmed the transparency of Iran’s nuclear activities, saying the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot demand inspections of facilities targeted in military attacks while refusing to condemn those attacks.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition showcasing the achievements of Iran’s nuclear industry, Eslami dismissed media allegations and narratives directed against the country’s nuclear program.

He explained that Iran’s decision to construct some of its nuclear facilities underground was driven by security considerations, not an attempt to conceal their activities.

The decision, he said, came in response to nearly three decades of threats and attacks by the US-Israeli front against Iran’s nuclear industry.

Eslami stressed that Iran’s nuclear activities have remained fully transparent and that all the country’s nuclear facilities, regardless of their location, have been subject to IAEA oversight.

He also criticized the 'IAEA's double standards,' arguing that it could not demand access to facilities that remain under threat and have already been attacked while refusing to condemn the military strikes against them.

Eslami said the IAEA’s insistence on inspections was unacceptable as long as the agency failed to take a clear position against attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities.