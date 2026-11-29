TEHRAN – Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has reaffirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s control and sovereignty, stressing that no vessel would be able to pass the strategic waterway without prior coordination with and authorization from the Iranian Armed Forces, particularly the IRGC.

In remarks to Tasnim and IRNA on Sunday, Mohebbi addressed the latest developments in the Strait of Hormuz, the regional military posture of the United States and 'Washington’s continued efforts to undermine Iran.'

Regarding the situation in the strategic waterway, the IRGC spokesperson said he had spent three to four days in southern Iran over the past week, visiting the Strait of Hormuz, its islands and coastal areas.

He described the current situation as the strongest demonstration of Iran’s authority and management of the waterway.

Addressing repeated questions about whether the strait was open or closed, Mohebbi was unequivocal: “The strait is closed.”

He explained that this means hostile vessels, enemy ships and other vessels cannot pass through without coordination with and permission from the Armed Forces, particularly the IRGC.

The spokesman dismissed attempts by some vessels to transit clandestinely, with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders switched off and extensive external support, saying such movements should not be interpreted as evidence that the waterway is open.

Even when vessels manage to enter or cross parts of the strait, incidents involving naval mines and resulting damage do not change its status, he said.

“Such incidents do not mean the strait is open; rather, they confirm the very meaning of its being closed, because these vessels keep running into trouble,” Mohebbi said, emphasizing the distinction between authorized passage and unauthorized attempts to navigate the waterway.

On oil shipments to international markets, he said the continued flow of oil from the region did not indicate that the Strait of Hormuz was open, explaining that some shipments were being supplied through alternative routes and infrastructure.

These included Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, the oil pipeline leading to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, and other regional pipeline networks. He also pointed to the release of oil from the strategic reserves of countries holding emergency stocks.

Mohebbi said Iranian forces deployed along the southern coastline and on the islands were maintaining a strong presence, with high morale and capabilities greater than ever before.

He reiterated that Iran’s control and management of the Strait of Hormuz remained firmly in place and that the IRGC Navy continued to exercise authority over the waterway.

“Any vessel seeking to pass through without coordination will certainly encounter an incident,” he warned.

The spokesman assured the Iranian public that the IRGC Navy was exercising its authority over the strategic waterway with greater force than ever, adding that specific and clearly defined military operations were in place to prevent unauthorized passage.

US expanding military presence in Africa out of concern over Iran's reach

In a separate part of his remarks, Mohebbi said the United States was seeking to establish additional military bases in the Horn of Africa and Kenya because it recognized that its existing military installations in the region were within Iran’s reach.

He said Washington had demonstrated hostility toward Iran long before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, tracing its origins to the 1953 coup against Iran’s government.

“American hostility toward us has never stopped and will never stop, and it has manifested itself repeatedly,” he said.

Mohebbi also addressed the unrest that preceded last year's disturbances, saying foreign infiltration and external support had played a role in the incidents, while the vigilance of the Iranian people had thwarted those efforts.

He accused the United States of orchestrating the events of January 8 and 9 while seeking to portray them as public protests, saying foreign involvement had been more evident than ever.

The IRGC spokesperson said the Iranian people had once again taken to the streets on January 12, routing 'enemy-backed elements' and turning the day into another significant moment of national solidarity.

He expressed confidence that popular participation would once again enable Iran to defeat its adversaries.

Mohebbi also argued that Washington's decision to turn to a memorandum of understanding rather than continue military action demonstrated its failure to achieve its objectives through force.

“If it could achieve its objectives through military measures, it would have attacked and would not have turned to a memorandum of understanding,” he said, adding that the enemy had brought the war to an end after losing hope of accomplishing its goals.

Referring to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohebbi said daily maritime traffic had fallen sharply from its previous level of 285 vessel transits, noting that a substantial proportion of the earlier traffic had been associated with the United States.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining public awareness and preparing society for participation in national events, warning that Iran’s adversaries were seeking to repeat previous scenarios through conspiracies and activities by groups operating under their direction.

He said continued public vigilance and awareness of such schemes were essential to thwarting hostile efforts and maintaining national unity.



