TEHRAN – Three senior Iranian clerics have endorsed Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as a qualified source of religious emulation (Marja), affirming his eligibility to issue religious rulings and be followed by believers in matters of Islamic jurisprudence.

Grand Ayatollahs Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, Gholam Ali Safaei Bushehri and Abbas Ka’abi issued handwritten statements in response to inquiries from many believers and followers of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, regarding the permissibility of emulating his successor.

In his statement, Grand Ayatollah Safaei Bushehri said that following Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as a source of religious emulation was permissible and valid according to his jurisprudential position.

He further noted that, given the significant interests served by the unity of religious and political leadership, emulating the incumbent Leader was “preferable and more appropriate.”

Grand Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, meanwhile, affirmed that Ayatollah Khamenei undoubtedly possesses the necessary qualifications to issue religious rulings and serve as a source of emulation at the present time.

In a separate statement, Grand Ayatollah Abbas Ka’abi also endorsed the Leader’s religious authority, describing him as “preferable and more qualified.”