TEHRAN – Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami has stressed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran’s conditions are fulfilled, reaffirming the Armed Forces’ determination to strengthen the country’s maritime capabilities and deliver a severe punishment to the aggressor.

In a message marking Navy Day, Major General Hatami praised the Iranian Navy for its role in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and confronting threats posed by the enemy.

He said the Navy, alongside other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces, had demonstrated its capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, exposing the enemy’s weakness and helplessness and inflicting successive defeats on it at sea.

Hatami also commended the naval personnel involved in the mission to close the strategic waterway, expressing confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Iran’s conditions are met.

He attributed this resolve to the support of the Iranian people and the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The army chief further emphasized that the Navy regards the expansion of Iran’s maritime power and the delivery of a decisive punishment to the aggressor as its duty.

