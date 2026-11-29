TEHRAN — Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved Article 1 of an expedited plan to amend the law on the establishment of the Ministry of Intelligence, introducing two major structural changes: the appointment of a Representative of the Leader in the ministry and the creation of an independent protection organization.

In the open session held virtually on Sunday (Nov. 29), parliamentarians voted to add a new Article 9 to the Law on the Establishment of the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adopted in 1983, as part of the single-urgency plan to amend the 1983 establishment law and the 1983 law on criteria for appointing the intelligence minister.

Under paragraph (A) of the new article, a “Representative of the Vali-e Faqih in the Ministry of Intelligence” shall be appointed by decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to ensure internal regulations and guidelines comply with Sharia and to provide religious guardianship over the ministry’s assigned missions. A note stipulates that the powers and duties of the Representative shall be determined by the Leader.

Under paragraph (B), the ministry’s protection deputy will be upgraded to an independent body titled the “Intelligence Protection Organization” to safeguard personnel and secure assigned missions, operating within the framework of the ministry’s mandate.

According to Note 1, the head of the organization will be proposed by the Leader’s Representative in coordination with the intelligence minister, and after confirmation by the Leader, will be appointed by decree of the Representative. The head must possess the required expertise and at least 10 years of mid- or senior-level managerial experience covered by the Civil Service Management Law (2007) and its executive regulations, or equivalent posts in intelligence and security affairs.

Note 2 provides that the organization’s statute shall be drafted by its head in coordination with the minister and the Leader’s Representative, and shall be approved by the Leader. Under Note 3, the titles of “Representative of the Vali-e Faqih” and “Head of the Intelligence Protection Organization” will be added to Article 2 of the establishment law.

Lawmakers also approved a revision to the qualification for heading the ministry, replacing the previous requirement of jurisprudential ijtihad. Under the new wording, the minister must hold education at the level of ijtihad or a master’s degree, with specialization and experience in intelligence affairs and at least 10 years of mid- or senior-level managerial experience under the Civil Service Management Law or equivalent posts in the Ministry of Intelligence.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf, said the reform initiative originated from a directive of the Leader.

“For colleagues’ information, I must stress that the reform of the Intelligence Ministry’s structure began with the prudence and order of the Leader,” Qalibaf said, responding to a government representative’s remark that the government was not the initial proponent.

Qalibaf said parliament had asked the government to submit a bill, but its presentation was delayed while the country faced special security conditions. The relevant commission was therefore tasked to pursue the matter in cooperation with MPs and ministry officials.

“I personally held more than eight hours of dedicated meetings with the ministry’s managers and caretaker, and efforts were made to incorporate all views that could be applied within the framework of the Leader’s directives,” he said, adding that submission of a government bill would have been preferable but parliament proceeded due to the delay.