GOA, INDIA- Washington must abandon its politics of coercion, address Tehran’s legitimate demands with sincerity and recognise that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be reopened through threats, military pressure or diplomatic deception. The American people have also delivered a powerful political message against the war.

The United States is running out of excuses. Its response to Iran's demands for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz has been far from convincing. Washington cannot continue to speak the language of diplomacy while maintaining the instruments of military and economic coercion against Tehran. If the Trump administration genuinely wants peace, it must demonstrate that commitment through concrete action, not carefully worded statements, conditional assurances or diplomatic manoeuvres designed to extract concessions from Iran.

Iran's position is increasingly unambiguous. The Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened simply because Washington wants it reopened. Tehran has placed seven conditions before the United States, and it expects the American government to address them fully and explicitly. Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has made it clear that America's response to Iran's rights and demands is not convincing. Unless Washington responds substantively and fulfils these conditions, the prospect of reopening the strategically vital waterway will remain remote.

This is not merely a disagreement over maritime passage. It is about the credibility of American foreign policy, the consequences of military aggression, the sovereign rights of nations and whether the United States is prepared to accept responsibility for the destruction and instability its actions have helped create.

The seven demands reportedly include an end to hostilities across the Middle East, the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, the lifting of sanctions on Iran's oil sector, the removal of the American naval blockade on Iranian ports, payment of war reparations, withdrawal of American military forces from the region and an end to threats, interference and further military adventurism against Iran.

These are not demands that Washington can simply dismiss or selectively interpret. They constitute the political and economic framework that Tehran believes is necessary for a sustainable settlement. The United States must engage with each of them seriously.

The blockade cannot coexist with diplomacy

The most immediate obstacle is the American naval blockade of Iranian ports. Washington cannot reasonably expect Iran to negotiate under conditions in which its maritime trade and economic lifelines remain subject to American military pressure. Maintaining a blockade while demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a contradiction that undermines the very diplomacy the United States claims to pursue.

Iran has consistently maintained that reopening the strait depends on Washington ending the blockade. Its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has indicated that messages continue to pass between the two governments through mediators, particularly Qatar, and that Tehran's revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be implemented within a remarkably short period once the necessary conditions are fulfilled.

This is an important opening. It suggests that Iran is not rejecting diplomacy. On the contrary, it is offering a pathway towards de-escalation, provided the United States demonstrates that negotiations are not simply another instrument for imposing its will.

Washington must understand that diplomacy cannot be conducted with one hand extended and the other holding a naval blockade.

Frozen assets, sanctions and reparations are not peripheral issues

The release of Iran's frozen assets and the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector are equally central to any settlement. For years, American sanctions have restricted Iran's access to international financial systems, obstructed trade and imposed enormous costs on ordinary Iranians. The war has compounded these economic difficulties.

The United States cannot claim to seek stability while insisting on retaining economic instruments designed to weaken the Iranian state and its population. If a settlement is to have any credibility, sanctions relief must be tangible, verifiable and accompanied by the unconditional release of Iranian assets that Tehran is entitled to recover.

The question of war reparations is more politically difficult, but it cannot be dismissed simply because Washington finds it inconvenient. The destruction of infrastructure, civilian losses and economic devastation arising from military operations raise questions of accountability that any meaningful peace process must confront. A government that participates in a war cannot expect the consequences of that war to disappear from the negotiating table.

Nor can the United States demand that Iran accept an indefinite American military presence around its territory while simultaneously claiming that it respects Iranian sovereignty. The withdrawal or substantial reduction of American forces in the region must form part of a serious discussion on security guarantees and preventing renewed conflict.

A regional ceasefire must include more than Iran

One of the most important elements of Tehran's demands is an end to hostilities across the Middle East. This is significant because the conflict cannot be isolated from the wider regional crisis, including continuing Israeli military operations and the insecurity experienced by Lebanon and other parts of West Asia.

A ceasefire that merely suspends direct American attacks on Iran, while leaving other regional fronts exposed to continued military operations, would be neither comprehensive nor sustainable.

The United States has considerable influence over Israel and cannot escape responsibility for the consequences of its political, military and diplomatic support. Its insistence that regional security must be discussed separately from the actions of its principal ally is increasingly untenable.

The devastation in Gaza, the continuing insecurity in Lebanon and the wider regional confrontation demonstrate the bankruptcy of a security architecture built around military superiority and impunity. Washington cannot demand restraint from Iran while offering Israel extraordinary latitude in its military conduct.

A credible American commitment to peace must therefore include an end to military escalation across the region, without selective exemptions for allies.

The American electorate has delivered its own verdict

The political circumstances in Washington have also changed significantly. The November 3 midterm elections have delivered a stunning setback to Donald Trump and the Republican Party, with Democrats projected to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The results represent a serious repudiation of the administration's political direction. The prolonged Iran war, rising energy costs and public dissatisfaction with the administration's priorities have contributed to the Republican defeat.

Iranian parliamentary leaders have interpreted the electoral outcome as evidence that Americans are increasingly unwilling to endorse an endless war. Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad described Trump's political setback as a consequence of his defeat against the Iranian people, arguing that economic sanctions, military pressure and attempts to undermine Iran had failed.

Another Iranian parliamentary voice, Ebrahim Rezaei, attributed the Republican setback to Washington's alignment with Israel, its support for Israeli actions in Gaza and the war against Iran.

Iranian officials have warned that if the American government chooses to betray the will of its people in order to serve external interests, it could face a political nightmare.

These statements reflect Tehran's political interpretation of the election, but there is a larger lesson Washington cannot afford to ignore. American voters have demonstrated that foreign military adventures carry domestic political consequences. The electorate is concerned about economic insecurity, the cost of living and the human and financial price of prolonged conflict.

Trump cannot indefinitely pursue a war abroad while expecting unquestioning support at home. The American people have a legitimate interest in knowing why their government is spending enormous resources on military confrontation when those resources could be directed towards pressing domestic needs.

The election results should encourage Washington to reconsider its priorities rather than intensify its confrontation with Iran.

Qatar's mediation must not become another diplomatic exercise

Qatar continues to play an important mediating role between Washington and Tehran. The exchange of messages through Qatari intermediaries offers an opportunity to move beyond the present impasse. Reports indicate that discussions have continued around a draft memorandum of understanding, although the two sides have yet to bridge their differences.

The United States must approach these negotiations without attempting to rewrite Iran's conditions unilaterally. A diplomatic agreement cannot be meaningful if Washington expects Tehran to make all the concessions while retaining its own military, economic and strategic advantages.

There must be reciprocal commitments, clear timelines and mechanisms for verifying implementation. The lifting of the blockade, release of assets, sanctions relief and security guarantees cannot be left to vague promises about what Washington might consider doing at some future date.

Iran has also warned that any military adventurism in the Strait of Hormuz would invite a crushing response. This should not be dismissed as rhetoric. The consequences of another military confrontation in these waters would extend far beyond the immediate parties. Global energy markets, international shipping, food supply chains and the economies of countries already struggling with inflation would face enormous disruption.

The international community therefore has a stake in ensuring that diplomacy succeeds.

America must choose between responsibility and another disastrous confrontation

The fundamental issue confronting Washington is whether it is prepared to recognise that military power does not confer unlimited political authority. The United States cannot expect Iran to accept a settlement that preserves the very conditions that brought about the confrontation.

Nor can it continue to invoke international stability while imposing unilateral economic and military measures that deepen insecurity. If Washington expects Iran to honour an agreement, it must demonstrate that American commitments are equally dependable.

The seven conditions offer a framework for negotiations, not an excuse for another round of confrontation. Some demands will require detailed negotiations, particularly reparations, the extent of military withdrawal and the precise arrangements for regional security. But none should be excluded from discussion through American diktat.

The Strait of Hormuz is too important to global stability to become a permanent hostage to the ambitions of competing powers. Its reopening requires a political settlement that addresses the underlying conflict rather than merely managing its immediate symptoms.

Donald Trump must recognise that the world has changed, that American power has limits and that the American electorate itself is questioning the wisdom of his military adventurism. Washington cannot demand that Iran demonstrate goodwill while refusing to demonstrate its own.

There is no shortcut to peace through coercion. There is no credibility in a ceasefire that conceals preparations for another war. And there can be no meaningful diplomacy when one side expects the other to surrender its rights before negotiations even begin.

America must meet Iran's demands with sincerity, transparency and a willingness to accept responsibility. It must honour its obligations, end the blockade, address the question of sanctions and frozen assets, and negotiate a comprehensive regional settlement.

The ball is in Washington's court. If America genuinely wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened and peace restored to West Asia, it must stop treating diplomacy as an instrument of submission. It must demonstrate, through action rather than rhetoric, that it is finally prepared to negotiate as an equal partner and honour the commitments it makes.