TEHRAN – An Iranian fishing boat carrying three people was struck by a US drone off the coast of Sirik County in southern Iran early Sunday, while two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to separate statements by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Iranian Army said the fishing boat was hit at around 3:30 a.m. local time by a US drone. The vessel belonged to a man identified as Mahmoud Alefteh and was carrying three people at the time of the incident.

Two of those aboard have so far been found and transferred to Sirik Hospital, the Army's Public Relations Office said. The whereabouts of the boat's owner remain unknown, and search and rescue operations are continuing.

In a separate statement, the IRGC Navy said two oil tankers caught fire after striking sea mines while attempting to navigate unauthorized routes in the southern Strait of Hormuz early Sunday.

According to the statement, both vessels ignored maritime regulations and warnings before attempting to pass through an 'unauthorized and fictitious southern route.'

One of the tankers, a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, struck a sea mine and exploded in waters north of Khasab Port. The second vessel hit a mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the strait as it attempted to leave the waterway, the statement said.

The IRGC Navy warned tanker owners and shipping companies against putting their remaining vessels and assets at risk by relying on 'false assurances' from US Central Command (CENTCOM) commanders.

It stressed that assurances by US military officials could not guarantee safe passage through unauthorized routes in the strategic waterway, warning that disregard for maritime alerts could result in severe and irreparable losses.

The statement also cautioned ship commanders that CENTCOM's promises could not eliminate the threat posed by sea mines, which could cause vessels to sink in the Strait of Hormuz.

