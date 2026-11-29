TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has highlighted the strategic role of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in regional development, describing it as a vital and reliable platform for strengthening cooperation among member states and building a more promising future for the region.

Araghchi made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony marking ECO Day, held in Tehran and attended by senior Iranian officials and diplomatic and international representatives based in the capital.

Congratulating ECO member states and the organization’s wider community, the foreign minister said the occasion offered an opportunity to celebrate the region’s shared values, principles, historical heritage and cultural ties.

He noted that ECO represents the collective aspirations of more than half a billion people across a strategically important region stretching from Europe to China and from Russia to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

Araghchi said ECO had established itself as a distinctive actor in the ongoing process of regional economic integration. He pointed to the numerous meetings and events held across the organization’s member states in 2026 as evidence of their firm commitment to advancing shared objectives.

He also described the recent meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers as a demonstration of member states’ determination to preserve the organization’s prominent position and strategic importance amid rapid global changes.

Araghchi expressed hope that further meetings and exchanges would take place in 2027, when Pakistan is due to assume the organization’s chairmanship.

The foreign minister identified the development of ECO’s new vision for the coming decade as one of the organization’s main priorities over the past year. He said the document, drawing on lessons learned from the implementation of the previous framework, places greater emphasis on practical, results-oriented and measurable objectives.

He stressed that the new vision should be further developed and given strategic direction through the guidance of member states’ leaders at the 18th ECO Summit, scheduled to take place in Tehran on December 4.

Describing the summit as particularly important for shaping the organization’s future, Araghchi said it would reaffirm the collective commitment of member states to advancing ECO’s goals and turning their shared aspirations into tangible achievements.

Iran’s initiative to end the war

Addressing regional developments, Araghchi said the past year had been difficult for the Iranian people following acts of aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran.

He said the attacks had failed to achieve their objectives in the face of the Iranian nation’s steadfast resistance and the determination of the government and people, adding that the aggressors had suffered a decisive defeat.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, saying the country had consistently pursued diplomatic solutions aimed at achieving a just and dignified settlement.

As part of that longstanding commitment, he said, Iran had recently put forward an initiative aimed at bringing the war to an end and restoring peace and stability to the region.

According to Araghchi, the initiative received the support of ECO member states at the organization’s 30th Council of Ministers meeting in Islamabad.

Concluding his remarks, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s full support for ECO, saying that, as the host of the organization’s secretariat in Tehran, the Islamic Republic would continue to play an active and constructive role and provide a favorable environment for the effective work of member states and the secretariat.

He described ECO Day as both an occasion to celebrate the organization’s shared achievements and a call for greater efforts to realize the region’s considerable potential for cooperation.

ECO Day is observed on November 28, marking the organization’s expansion in 1992 from its three founding members — Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye — to its current membership of 10 countries. Headquartered in Tehran, the organization seeks to promote sustainable economic development, expand regional trade and strengthen transport, energy and cultural ties among its members.

Tehran is also scheduled to host the 18th ECO Summit on December 3–4.



