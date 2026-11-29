TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the importance of strengthening Iran’s naval capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty, protect maritime borders and defend the country’s strategic interests.

In a message marking Iranian Navy Day on Sunday, Pezeshkian said the Navy plays an increasingly vital role in securing the country’s maritime borders, protecting shipping and communication routes, and safeguarding its strategic interests.

He emphasized that Iran’s maritime strength rests on indigenous knowledge and technology, skilled and specialized personnel, domestic industrial capabilities, and a high level of operational readiness.

The president also called for closer coordination and cooperation between the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, stressing the importance of enhancing maritime security across the region.

Pezeshkian paid tribute to naval personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, particularly those martyred aboard the Dena destroyer, and praised the dedication and sacrifices of the country’s naval forces and their families.