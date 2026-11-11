Women's futsal team claim bronze at 2026 Youth Olympic Games

TEHRAN - Iran's women's youth futsal team secured the bronze medal at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games after defeating Italy in the third-place play-off.

The Iranian youngsters produced an impressive performance to claim a 5-2 victory over Italy, sealing a place on the podium.

Tannaz Bagherinia was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick, while Hadis Yari and Setayesh Rezaei also found the back of the net to complete Iran's five-goal haul.

Iran had enjoyed a perfect run in the group stage, recording three consecutive victories over Costa Rica, Cameroon and Italy to finish top of Group B.

However, their hopes of reaching the final were ended in the semi-finals, where they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Venezuela.

In the bronze-medal match, Fatemeh Sharif's side found themselves trailing 2-1 at half-time against Italy. However, the Iranian team staged an impressive comeback after the break, scoring four unanswered goals to turn the game around and secure a memorable 5-2 victory.

The result ensured a bronze-medal finish for Iran, capping an impressive campaign at the Youth Olympic Games.