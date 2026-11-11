Iran’s Goltapeh wins silver at 2026 Youth Olympic Games

TEHRAN – Iranian female taekwondo athlete Asal Goltapeh won a silver medal at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) on Tuesday.

Goltapeh lost to her German rival Luna Fellinger 2-0 in the women’s −63 kg final.

Turkey’s Ayse Isik and Senegal’s Aida Touré earned bronze.

She had defeated opponents from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Senegal on her way into the final.

Iran has competed in the Games with 29 athletes in 14 spots in Dakar, Senegal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. This marks Iran's fourth appearance at the Youth Olympics, after making its debut in 2010.