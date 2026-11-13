Iran's Soltanian wins gold in taekwondo: Dakar 2026

TEHRAN – Iran’s Benyamin Soltanian claimed gold in the men’s +73kg taekwondo competition at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Soltanian defeated Spain’s Ivan Lysenko Serrano 2-0 in the final to secure the title. He won the opening round 15-8 before taking the second on a tiebreak after the round ended 4-4.

Lysenko Serrano settled for silver, while South Korea’s Jun Won Jang and Russia’s Bashir Adzhiev shared the bronze medals.

Soltanian’s triumph marked Iran’s only gold medal at the Dakar 2026 Games, making his victory a significant achievement for the country’s young sporting delegation.