My goal is to compete at 2028 Olympics: Shahshahani

TEHRAN - Young Iranian swimmer Parsa Shahshahani has described winning a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games as a major achievement, while setting his sights on qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Shahshahani made history at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games by winning silver in the men's 200m backstroke, securing Iran's first-ever swimming medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

The Iranian swimmer qualified for the final after clocking 2:03.68 in the heats, breaking the national junior record. He produced an even stronger performance in the final, touching the wall in 2:02.74 to improve his own national junior record and claim second place.

The medal was also Iran's first silver at the fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games.

Speaking to Tehran Times about his performance in Dakar, Shahshahani said: "I won the silver medal in the 200m backstroke at the Youth Olympic Games. Unfortunately, the gold medalist was well ahead of me, but I had a close battle with the swimmers who finished third and fourth. In the end, I managed to secure the silver medal. This achievement means a great deal to me."

Asked about his ambitions for the future, the young swimmer highlighted his Olympic dream.

"My first goal is to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. My second and bigger ambition is to reach the Olympic final and try to become the first Iranian swimmer to win an Olympic medal," he said.

Shahshahani added that he has approximately 18 months to prepare for the qualification process and secure his place at the Games.

"I have around a year and a half to compete in the qualifying events, achieve the required results and earn my ticket to the Olympic Games," he concluded.