Carrying Iran’s flag at Youth Olympics a great honor, Faraji says

TEHRAN - Iranian table tennis sensation Benyamin Faraji has expressed his pride at being selected as Iran’s flagbearer for the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, while setting his sights on further success on the international stage.

Faraji and national futsal player Hadis Yari have been selected as Iran’s flag-bearers for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The Youth Olympic Games will begin in Dakar on Oct. 30, with Iran set to compete across the event with 29 qualification places. Iran will look to make its mark at Dakar 2026, as its young athletes prepare to represent the country on one of the biggest international stages in youth sport.

Speaking after securing qualification for the World Table Tennis Championships in both singles and doubles, Faraji said he was delighted with his achievements, particularly given the tough competition.

“Thankfully, I managed to qualify for the World Championships in singles, and together with Arian Ghaffari, we also secured a place in the doubles event,” Faraji said.

“It was a major achievement, and I’m extremely happy. Considering the strong opponents we faced, I honestly didn’t expect us to qualify in doubles as well, but fortunately, we made it.”

The rising Iranian star also reflected on his recent performances at the Asian Games and Asian Championships, highlighting his victory over one of the world's top-ranked players.

“I performed well at the Asian Games and managed to defeat a player ranked 20th in the world, which was a fantastic result for me,” he said.

“I also delivered a strong performance at the Asian Championships, and I hope to maintain this momentum in upcoming competitions.”

Turning his attention to the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, Faraji insisted he is fully prepared for the challenge despite a demanding competition schedule that has left him with limited time for rest and recovery.

“I’m completely ready for the Dakar Games. Although I haven’t had much time to rest and recover, I’m determined to give my best and compete with everything I have,” he explained.

Faraji described his appointment as Iran’s flagbearer at the Dakar Youth Olympics as one of the proudest moments of his young career.

“Carrying Iran’s flag at the Dakar Youth Olympics is a tremendous honor, and I’m incredibly proud to have been given this responsibility,” he said.

“I hope to represent my country in the best possible way and make Iran proud through my performances.”

The talented paddler faces a busy period, with the Dakar Youth Olympics and the World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Istanbul both on his upcoming schedule.

“I have two major competitions ahead of me: the Dakar Youth Olympics and the World Youth Championships in Istanbul. My goal is to shine in both events,” Faraji stated.

“It’s going to be a challenging period because these major tournaments are taking place so close together. However, I’m ready for the challenge and determined to perform at my highest level.”

Despite already making a significant impact on the international table tennis scene at a young age, Faraji stressed that his ambitions extend far beyond his current achievements.

“I know I’ve accomplished some important things at my age, but this is only the beginning,” he concluded.

“I have much bigger goals in mind. I want to keep working hard, improving my game and achieving even greater success for myself and my country in the future.”