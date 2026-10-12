Faraji and Yari named Iran’s flag-bearers: 2026 YOC

TEHRAN - Table tennis champion Benyamin Faraji and national futsal player Hadis Yari have been selected as Iran’s flag-bearers for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The Youth Olympic Games will begin in Dakar on Oct. 30, with Iran set to compete across the event with 29 qualification places. Iranian athletes are currently attending training camps, with an intensive preparation program scheduled to begin on Tuesday as the delegation steps up its preparations for the international event.

Faraji, one of Iran’s leading young table tennis talents, and Yari, a member of the country’s national futsal team, have been chosen to carry the Iranian flag during the opening ceremony.

Their selection highlights the contribution of young athletes from different sporting disciplines as Iran prepares to compete against emerging talent from around the world.

The Iranian delegation’s official farewell ceremony is also scheduled to take place Monday night, marking another milestone in the team’s preparations ahead of its departure for Senegal.

With 29 qualification places secured, Iran will look to make its mark at Dakar 2026, as its young athletes prepare to represent the country on one of the biggest international stages in youth sport.