Headquarters formed to mark martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

TEHRAN – The Headquarters for the Anniversary of the “Bloody Ascension of the Martyred Mujahid Imam” has been established by order of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohsen Khamenei, Head of the Office for Preserving and Promoting the Thought and Works of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the decree, the headquarters will organize programs marking the martyrdom anniversary of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution on 9 Esfand, at both national and international levels.

Among the appointed members are First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref, Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, Head of the Basij Organization Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb, Advisor to the Leader Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel, Head of the Friday Prayer Imams’ Policymaking Council Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Javad Haj Ali Akbari, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani.

The decree defines the headquarters’ main mission as explaining the thought and practice of the late Leader, portraying dimensions of his personality, and promoting awareness of his “school” with the aim of continuing his path and message. It also stresses strengthening the spiritual awakening of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah, and deepening national and Islamic cohesion.

The headquarters is tasked with paying special attention to a broad international audience — from Muslims in East Asia to youth in Europe and North America, and pro-Palestine students at American universities who were the addressees of his three letters — while prioritizing popular and grassroots activities. It is to design and implement precise cultural, artistic, political and social programs tailored to diverse audiences.

The order further emphasizes that the headquarters will operate under the guidance of the successor Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and calls for strict avoidance of formalities and unnecessary expenditures, in line with the late Leader’s repeated recommendations.

