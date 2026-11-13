 A cog in Netanyahu’s genocide machine takes the floor at the European Parliament

TEHRAN- Reza Pahlavi, the deposed and disgraced former crown prince who fled Iran nearly half a century ago, recently turned up at the European Parliament. Once again masquerading as the voice of the Iranian people, this clown without a crown trotted out the same lines he has repeated hundreds of times in recent years. None of this is surprising coming from him. Nothing else was ever to be expected.

After all, now that his ties to Israel are out in the open, he can no longer be dismissed as just another opposition figure or a prince pining for the Peacock Throne. He has earned a more fitting title: a direct agent of Israel and of Netanyahu.

What is truly baffling is Europe. Even as the cost-of-living squeeze drives its own citizens into the streets, it still falls for dream-peddlers and wheeler-dealers like Reza Pahlavi. The Europeans seem to have forgotten that the mass protests across their continent are fueled by soaring prices, the fallout of the unprovoked war the United States and Israel imposed on Iran. And one of that war’s chief instigators was none other than Reza Pahlavi’s paymaster, Netanyahu. It was a war without cause. It spilled so much innocent blood and showed once again how bankrupt the West’s human rights claims are. Its devastation has since washed up on the streets of Europe. And now Europe rolls out the red carpet in its parliament for a chief agent and cheerleader of those very wars, so that he can peddle his hollow claims and lies once again.

The real question is this: are Europe’s statesmen genuinely oblivious, or simply pretending to be asleep? They need only walk the streets after dark, not just in Tehran but in any of hundreds of cities and villages across Iran. They would see that nearly 250 nights after the war began, tens of millions of Iranians are still out every night, and their chants heap curses on the very man who claims to be their voice.

If the Europeans wish to keep lowering themselves into the well on Netanyahu’s rotten rope, the rope of a man who has trampled every norm of human decency, by all means. But they would do well to remember that our sweet Persian tongue keeps a bitter little proverb for just such occasions: whoever digs a well for others ends up at the bottom of it.