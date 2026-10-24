Iran drops four places to sixth at Nagoya Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran concluded its campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya in sixth place, suffering a four-position decline from its runner-up finish at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

The Iranian delegation collected 102 medals, including 26 gold, 36 silver and 40 bronze, compared with 131 medals — 44 gold, 46 silver and 41 bronze — at Hangzhou.

Despite the decline in the overall standings, several Iranian athletes delivered outstanding performances, demonstrating the country's continued strength in para-athletics and swimming.

Among the most successful competitors was Sina Zeighaminejad, who emerged as one of Iran's leading gold medalists in para swimming. He secured three gold medals, underlining his remarkable consistency and establishing himself as a key figure in Iran's medal-winning campaign.

Another standout performer was Elham Salehi, who captured two gold medals in para-athletics. Her achievements provided a significant boost to the Iranian delegation and highlighted the important contribution of female athletes to the country's success.

Alireza Zare also produced an impressive performance, winning two gold medals in para-athletics. His achievements included a record-breaking run in the men's 200-meter T35 event, where he clocked 24.83 seconds to secure the title.

While these individual successes offered encouraging signs, Iran's overall results reflected a noticeable decline compared with Hangzhou. The delegation won 18 fewer gold medals and 29 fewer medals overall, although it also competed with a smaller squad.

Meanwhile, China reaffirmed its dominance of Asian para sports, finishing comfortably at the top of the medal standings with an extraordinary 435 medals, comprising 207 gold, 117 silver and 111 bronze.

Host nation Japan secured second place with 64 gold, 60 silver and 62 bronze medals, while Uzbekistan finished third with 45 gold, 49 silver and 51 bronze.

India claimed fourth position with 30 gold medals, followed by South Korea with 29, leaving Iran sixth with 26 gold medals.

China's commanding performance demonstrated its considerable depth across multiple disciplines and reinforced its position as the continent's leading para-sport powerhouse.

For Iran, the Nagoya Games presented a mixed picture of individual excellence and collective disappointment.

Although champions such as Zeighaminejad, Salehi and Zare delivered memorable performances, the four-place drop in the rankings underlined the need for stronger preparation, investment in emerging talent and improved competitive depth.

The challenge now facing Iranian para sports is to build on these individual achievements and regain a place among Asia's leading delegations at future international competitions.