Para swimmer Izadyar takes bronze in 400m freestyle: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN — Iranian swimmer Shahin Izadyar won the bronze medal in the men’s 400m freestyle S10 final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

On the fourth day of the para swimming competition at the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games, Izadyar clocked 4:38.65 to secure third place in the men’s S10 400m freestyle final.

Japan’s Akito Minai claimed the gold medal with a time of 4:27.44, while India’s Kapil Kumar took silver in 4:38.44.

Izadyar competed against four other swimmers from Japan and India, securing a place on the podium and adding another medal to Iran’s tally at the continental event.