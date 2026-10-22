Para swimmer Izadyar takes bronze in 400m freestyle: 2026 Nagoya
October 22, 2026 - 11:52
TEHRAN — Iranian swimmer Shahin Izadyar won the bronze medal in the men’s 400m freestyle S10 final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.
On the fourth day of the para swimming competition at the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games, Izadyar clocked 4:38.65 to secure third place in the men’s S10 400m freestyle final.
Japan’s Akito Minai claimed the gold medal with a time of 4:27.44, while India’s Kapil Kumar took silver in 4:38.44.
Izadyar competed against four other swimmers from Japan and India, securing a place on the podium and adding another medal to Iran’s tally at the continental event.
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