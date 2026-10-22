Afrooz breaks world record at 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iranian athletes delivered a series of impressive performances at the 2026 Asian Para Games, highlighted by Saeid Afrooz’s world-record throw in the men’s javelin and several podium finishes in field events.

Afrooz produced the standout performance in the men’s F33/34 javelin competition, winning gold with a throw of 42.58 meters and breaking the world record. His teammate Mohammadebrahim Pourtalaei secured silver with 38.47 meters, completing an Iranian one-two finish. Iraq’s Hussein Khafaji took bronze with a throw of 35.78 metres.

Iran continued its medal-winning run in the men’s F54/55 shot put, where Zafar Zaker and Hamed Amiri claimed silver and bronze, respectively, on Thursday, the fourth day of competition.

Zaker finished second with a best throw of 11.79 meters, while Amiri secured third place with 10.97 meters. Their compatriot Erfan Bondori finished fifth with a throw of 8.57 meters. China’s Zhou Feifei won gold with 12.84 meters, setting a new Asian record.

Iran also added a silver medal in the women’s F54 discus, as Shahla Hadidi finished second at Paloma Mizuho Stadium with a best throw of 14.54 meters. India’s Suvarna Raj won gold with a throw of 15.66 meters.

Iran’s Elnaz Darabian narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a throw of 14.65 meters, the same distance recorded by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy.

The results underscored Iran’s strength in the field events at the Nagoya Asian Para Games, with the athletes collecting medals across javelin, shot put and discus competitions. Afrooz’s world-record performance was the highlight of the day, while the additional podium finishes further strengthened Iran’s medal tally.

With strong performances from its para-athletes, Iran continued its campaign at the continental competition, showcasing the skill and determination of its athletes on the Asian stage.