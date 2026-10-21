Men’s sitting volleyball rout Kazakhstan in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s national men’s sitting volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12) and finished top of Group 2 in the 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

With two consecutive wins in the group stage against Thailand and Kazakhstan, Iran advanced to the semifinals of the competition.

In this group, Kazakhstan and Thailand finished second and third respectively.

Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball have won all four previous editions in the Asian Para Games.