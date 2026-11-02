Securing 2028 Paralympic quota place a valuable achievement: Nasrin Shahi

TEHRAN - Iranian para-shooter Nasrin Shahi was less than impressed with Japan’s hosting of the fifth Asian Para Games, but was delighted to win a bronze medal and secure a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Shahi finished third in the SH1 women’s 50m Pistol event with a score of 196.3 points, claiming the bronze medal. She competed in two events at the Games: the 10m Air Pistol and the 50m Pistol. In addition to her podium finish, she secured a place for herself at the Los Angeles Paralympics.

“This was my second appearance at the Asian Para Games, and I am satisfied with my performance. Due to flight restrictions, we had to take a very long route, and our journey to the host city took around 60 hours. Naturally, such a long and exhausting trip affects athletes’ preparation, but despite all the difficulties, we managed to achieve a good result,” Shahi said.

Shahi also voiced her disappointment with the organization of the Games in Nagoya, pointing out that, as had been the case at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China, the organizers had not provided an athletes’ village.

“The host country did not have an athletes’ village this time, and the teams were accommodated in different hotels,” she said. “The shooting team was based in Toyota City, around an hour and a half away from the competition venue. This had a significant impact on our planning, rest and concentration.”

She added that Japan’s hosting arrangements had fallen well short of expectations.

“The organization was much weaker than we had anticipated. Athletes faced problems with food and transportation. However, I should also say that the Japanese people are very kind, patient, hardworking and disciplined. Although there were delays, they eventually addressed the problems.”

Turning to the competitive standard, the Iranian shooter said the level of competition had been particularly high, with 113 athletes from 18 countries taking part.

“I competed in the 10m Air Pistol and the 50m Pistol events. Unfortunately, I missed out on a medal in the 10m Air Pistol, but I gave everything I had in the 50m event, which is much more challenging than the air pistol competition,” Shahi said.

Her efforts paid off with a bronze medal and, more importantly, a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Shahi concluded by emphasizing the significance of securing the Paralympic quota, describing it as the most important achievement of her campaign at the Asian Para Games.