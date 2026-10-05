Rostami to carry Iran’s flag at Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Rouhollah Rostami, one of Iran’s most decorated para powerlifters, has been named the country’s flag bearer for the upcoming Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The announcement was made by Ghafoor Kargari, president of the National Paralympic Committee of Iran. Rostami, a world champion in para powerlifting, boasts two Paralympic gold medals as well as multiple world championship titles in his distinguished career.

Rostami’s selection adds further significance to his participation in the Games, where he will lead Iran’s delegation at the opening ceremony.

Somayeh Rahimi, para archer, will also carry Iran’s flag at the closing ceremony of the Games.

Iran will compete with a 166-member sporting delegation featuring 104 men and 62 women across 15 sports.

The delegation has also chosen Ana Jahangard, a nine-year-old student from Minab who was injured and became a para-athlete following the bombing of Shajareh Tayebeh School, as its spiritual leader.

The Iranian delegation will carry the slogan: “In memory of the children of Hiroshima, Gaza and Minab.”

The fifth edition of the Asian Para Games will be held in Nagoya from Oct. 18 to October 24, bringing together athletes from across Asia for one of the continent’s biggest multi-sport events for athletes with disabilities.