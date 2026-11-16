Third oil tanker explodes in Hormuz as IRGC warns of US-devised route  

TEHRAN – The Iranian Navy has announced that another oil tanker violating maritime regulations exploded after striking naval mines in a prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, the Navy issued a statement regarding an oil tanker that violated regulations by sailing along an unauthorized route east of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems turned off.

The statement added that this was the third rogue oil tanker to catch fire and be disabled after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

It stressed that, despite the US president’s false claims, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will stay closed for as long as the Islamic Republic of Iran deems necessary, adding that all vessels are required to use authorized routes and comply with regulations announced by Iran’s Armed Forces.

Shipping companies and tanker owners were also warned once again to refrain from sailing along unauthorized routes or switching off their navigation systems, the statement noted.

Before the latest tanker explosion, the IRGC had already put the number of tankers destroyed in the incidents at six.

According to the statement, the vessels were attempting to navigate a southern passage established by the United States, allegedly under the direct guidance of US military officers and with the support of American military aircraft. The IRGC said the tankers were violating Iran's regulations governing maritime passage through the strait.

The IRGC Navy also warned that the explosions had caused extensive pollution, spreading across the coastline and waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Describing the incidents as punitive measures in response to the US-imposed blockade and violations of Iran's maritime regulations, the IRGC warned that it would take decisive action against vessels disregarding its directives.

It specifically cautioned oil companies, shipping operators and tanker owners against using an 'illegal and dangerous southern route' established by the United States, saying the passage had been heavily mined and was surrounded by 'walls of fire.'

“Trusting the lies of American military officials and cooperating with them will make you prey to the flames,” the IRGC warned.

Monday's developments followed explosions involving two oil tankers reported by the IRGC Navy on Sunday. According to its statement, the vessels struck naval mines in the southern part of the strait after allegedly switching off their identification and positioning systems to pass covertly through unauthorized waters.

IRGC reports interception of seven US drones

Separately, the IRGC announced on Monday that its air defense systems had brought down seven US MQM-170C unmanned aerial vehicles, with the aircraft reportedly captured largely intact through electronic warfare operations.

IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi disclosed the figure during a press conference marking the IRGC Aerospace Force Week, identifying the MQM-170C as a new type of American drone intercepted by Iranian forces.

The aircraft, manufactured by US-based Griffon Aerospace and known as the Outlaw G2, is a relatively small reconnaissance and target-drone platform. Although less sophisticated than the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle, it can play a supporting role in US surveillance and military operations over the waters south of Iran.

According to information released about the interceptions, Iranian forces have primarily employed electronic warfare capabilities to take control of the drones rather than destroy them with air defense missiles.

Military assessments suggest that one possible mission of the MQM-170C is to provoke Iranian air defense systems into revealing their positions, allowing more advanced US reconnaissance platforms operating at a distance to identify potential targets. The aircraft may also be used for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The reported capture of the drones largely intact would allow Iranian forces to counter such operations without expending costly interceptor missiles or necessarily revealing the locations of their air defense systems.

Taken together, the tanker incidents and the reported interception of American drones point to heightened military and maritime tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, where control of shipping routes, maritime security and the presence of foreign military forces have become central elements of the confrontation.