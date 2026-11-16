Iran remains in a state of war, President Pezeshkian says

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran remains in a state of war, urging government officials to maintain the highest level of preparedness, provide full support to the Armed Forces, and ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, Pezeshkian said Iran's adversaries were working around the clock to exploit every available means to create difficulties, impose restrictions, and undermine the country's stability.

“We are in a state of war, and the enemy is using all its capabilities to create problems for the country,” he told ministers and senior officials.

The president stressed that standing firm under such circumstances required resilience and a willingness to endure certain hardships, adding that the government must likewise operate around the clock and mobilize all its resources to meet the challenges.

He called on the administration to provide comprehensive support to the Armed Forces while pursuing practical measures to safeguard people's livelihoods and ensure the availability of essential goods and supplies.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need for transparent and effective communication with the public, saying government officials had a responsibility to explain the realities of managing the country under wartime conditions.