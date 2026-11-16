Iran rejects allegations of plot to assassinate US officials, cites Israeli disinformation campaign

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has rejected allegations that the Islamic Republic is plotting to assassinate US officials, describing them as part of a coordinated Israeli disinformation campaign designed to portray Iran as a threat to Western societies, manufacture public fear, and create justification for further escalation of the war.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Esmaeil Baqaei said the campaign was aimed at manipulating public opinion in the United States and Europe and securing popular support for their governments’ increasingly aggressive policies toward Iran.

“From the so-called ‘refrigerator cases’ in France to allegations that Iran is plotting to assassinate US officials, we are witnessing what appears to be a coordinated malign narrative campaign orchestrated by Israel’s disinformation machine,” Baqaei wrote.

He said the campaign sought to depict Iran not merely as a threat to Western governments but as an enemy of ordinary people and their everyday lives.

Baqaei argued that the underlying objective was to exploit public concerns about security and manufacture fear at a time when American and European public opinion was increasingly reluctant to support their leaders’ war policies.

“When American and European public opinion refuses to support their leaders’ warmongering, fear must be manufactured to push the public into backing an escalation of the war and to legitimize their leaders’ reckless political and military actions under the pretext of protecting public safety,” he said.

He added that portraying US officials themselves as potential targets of assassination was also intended to make the conflict personal for them and reinforce the narrative being promoted to justify further military action.

The Iranian spokesman contrasted these allegations with the 'established record of US and Israeli actions during their war of aggression against Iran,' accusing the two countries of resorting to state terrorism through the assassination of officials and attacks on civilians.

“In their war of aggression against Iran, the United States and Israel have carried out state terrorism in its most blatant form – assassinating officials and targeting ordinary civilians,” he said.

Iran, by contrast, had responded and continued to respond through resistance and 'legitimate self-defense,' without resorting to terrorist violence or seeking to disrupt the lives of ordinary people, he added.

He stressed that ordinary Americans and Europeans were not Iran’s adversaries, but were themselves suffering the consequences of the 'disastrous decisions of their political leaders.'

Baqaei also criticized the conduct of US officials during the conflict, referring to their retreat into military bunkers after days of declaring victory.

He described the move as a transparent attempt to elicit public sympathy at a time when Americans were increasingly outraged by 'their leaders’ falsehoods' and Washington’s effective subordination of its policies to Israel’s priorities.

The spokesman further argued that media manipulation and political messaging could not conceal the growing fear and psychological pressure resulting from the conflict.

“No amount of spin or media manipulation will dispel their mounting fear or growing psychological distress,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Baqaei said Iran had no intention of adopting the methods of its adversaries to prevail in the conflict.

“Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers,” he wrote.

